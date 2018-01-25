A coalition of Niger Delta agitators has threatened to resume destruction of oil installations and other Federal Government facilities in the region.

The group has also given a month deadline to Fulani herdsmen to vacate Niger Delta region following their nefarious activities across the country.

The militants took the resolutions, on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after three weeks of consultations and meetings across the Niger Delta region.

Also, the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA), the umbrella militant group in the region, has also issued a 90-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement restructuring and resource control.

Again, the agitators are demanding a return of the oil blocs owned by non-Niger Delta indigenes to the Niger Delta people and the relocation of the oil & gas companies headquarters to the region.

The CNDA threatened that failure of the Federal Government to heed its call would not be taken with a pinch of salt but met with stiff opposition from them starign with destruction of oil installations in the region.

The group’s position was contained in a communiqué issued after the meeting a copy of which was sent to newsmen, where they threatened that if the Federal Government turned deaf ears to their calls, “Otherwise, there would be no one Nigeria. We shall officially declare Niger Delta Republic after 90 days, if the Federal Government fails to implement the above demands.

“We also demand that all the Northerners living in the Niger Delta to quit the region if the Federal Government fails to implement the above demands within the stipulated time. We also call on our people living in the North to also return to the Niger Delta for their safety.

Signatories to the resolution included: General John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogs and Convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators; General Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers), General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors) and General Simply Benjamin (Bakassi Strike Force).

Also included among the signatories were: Major-Gen. Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters), Major-Gen. Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters), Major-Gen. Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice), Major-Gen. Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network), Major-Gen. Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate) and Major-Gen. Abiye Tariah (Niger Delta Development Network).

The rest were: Major-Gen. Joshua Ebere (Renewed Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta), Major-Gen. Jeremiah Anthony (Movement for Actualization of Niger Delta Republic), Major Francis Okoroafor (Niger Delta Freedom Redemption Army) and Colonel Nelson Okochi Walter.

They accused Federal Government of complacency on the menace of the Fulani herdsmen in the country.

The communiqué continued, “The massive killings all over the country by Fulani herdsmen are fully sponsored by top government functionaries, especially the security chiefs, who supply them with weapons and their sole aim is to achieve cattle colony and Islamic agenda.

“The idea of having cattle colony was already in the mind of President Buhari before he contested the 2015 election. The whole world can now see the reason the President appoints all the security chiefs from the North, including DG of NIA, who supposed to be replaced by someone from the South.

“The Coalition believes that the killings by the Fulani herdsmen are direct invitation to civil war and we are fully prepared to fight with the last drop of blood to protect the Niger Delta people and her territorial environment.

“The Coalition also condemns the endorsement of the President as APC candidate for 2019 election by some self-centered governors and politicians. Those calling on President Buhari to seek re-election are the real enemies of Nigeria.

“Nigeria, under the watch of Buhari, witnessed massive killings by Fulanis, Boko Haram insurgents, hardship that have sent so many to their early grave. Therefore we demand that Buhari should listen to the advice of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and retire home to rest as his brain is no more working well to revive the economy and the challenges of Nigeria.

“A government that launched “Operation Crocodile Smile I & II” in the Niger Delta, despite the peaceful atmosphere, enjoyed in the region. “Operation Python Dance I & II” in the South East destroyed people and properties just to silence IPOB and further declared a non-violent IPOB as terrorist organization.

“It would suddenly turn deaf ears on terrorist activities of Fulani herdsmen taking place all over the country on daily basis. We shall no longer tolerate any further bloodshed within the Niger Delta states by the terrorists Fulani herdsmen.

“We shall ensure that our people are protected from every Fulani terrorist; it is very unfortunate that the government that swore to protect the lives and properties of its citizens has suddenly become sectional government, and lacks powers to protect the masses.

“The Coalition will soon commence attack on all major oil blocs, wells, platforms, flowslines and all other oil facilities and we, therefore, advise people to vacate such places within one month as we shall dislodge anyone we shall meet in such places as mentioned above at the expiration of our warning notice. Our principal targets are Usan, Ima, Okoro/Setu and Asabo oil fields, Okwok, Asuokpu/Umutu fields, OML 112, OML 117, Ebok, Obe oil field, Akpo, OPL 215, 840, OPL 733, 809, 810, 722, 905, 246, 110, 112, 117 etc, other facilities also marked by our strike team are Total Nigeria Ltd, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Intels and Adax Petroleum.

“Finally, we also advise all Northerners in the Niger Delta to prepare to relocate for their safety, as we see Fulanis living in the Niger Delta as spies and we want them to vacate within 30 days.

“We want to alert all Niger Deltans that the time has come for us to fight, defend ourselves and take what belongs to us, the time has come for us to defend ourselves from the evil Fulani herdsmen and their leaders. And we warn that any Niger Delta governor that accepts cattle colony would be dealt with as the enemy of the Niger Delta. We don’t want Fulanis among us they are our enemy”, the Coalition declared.