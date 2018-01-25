The Federal Government has earmarked N1.2 billion to decisively eradicate polio across the country, according to the proposed 2018 budget.

Polio, which can cause paralysis leading to death, has three types which are wild poliovirus type one (WPV1) vaccine derived poliovirus 2(cVDPV2) in Nigeria, underscores the importance of maintaining high levels to minimise the risk and consequences of polio circulation.

In July and August, 2016, three cases were detected from Borno State, in children between the two and five years. Two of them developed acute flaccid paralysis while one was asymptomatic, identified as a close contact of a child with AFP.

Also, N1 billion is to sort out health emergencies and contagious diseases outbreak such as meningitis, measles, yellow, monkey pox and Lassa fever which in 2018 has claimed 16 lives from 61 confirmed cases.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 107 suspected cases have been recorded in 10 states of Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo and Lagos.

Also, N1 billion is also voted to settle the Midwives service scheme.

Recall that the country had had a very poor record regarding maternal and child health outcomes. An estimated 53, 000 women and 250, 000 newborn die annually mostly as a result of preventable causes.