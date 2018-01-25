The Delta State Police Command has confirmed that some Fulani herdsmen actually arrived Asaba by three flying boats through the River Niger, not with firearms, but cows.

A video of the arrival of the dreaded herdsmen allegedly with lethal weapons has been circulating on the social media, creating tension in the state among farmers and communities leaders.

Mr Andrew Aniamaka, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement made available to journalists late Wednesday, debunked the rumour that the herdsmen moved into the state with weapons of war.

He, however, confirmed that one Alhaji Katti, who has been a resident herder in the area for the past three decades, led the herdsmen and have been sent back, remaining only Alhaji Katti.

“The attention of Delta State Police Command has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media to the effect that some Fulani herdsmen have arrived Asaba by three flying boats through the River Niger and that they were seen with suspected firearms.

“The Command wishes to state that on Sunday, 21st January 2018 at about 3:00 p.m, some herdsmen arrived Asaba bank of the River Niger in three flying boats with their cattle.

“On receipt of the information, members of the Committee on Herdsmen/Farmers recently inaugurated by the Police Command, led by its chairman Chief Cassidy N. Iloba, Senior Special Assistant on Security to the State Governor, interrogated the herdsmen, and thereafter they returned to Kogi State where they came from.

“It is necessary to clarify that none of the herdsmen was found with firearms. One Alhaji Katti, who has been a resident herder in the area for the past three decades, is the only one remaining there.

“He has, however, been warned and bounded over not to harbour any migrant herdsmen forthwith.

“Meanwhile, the Command, in conjunction with Herdsmen/Farmers Committee is working assiduously towards ensuring peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers in the state.

“While advising the public to be vigilant, the Command calls on any person with credible information about any threat to the security of any kind to furnish the police or other security agencies with such information instead of using the social media to cause unnecessary panic amongst the people,” Aniamaka stated.