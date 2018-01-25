The Federal Government has released the sum of $1 million for the delivery of contraceptives to improve the quality family planning in the country.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, revealed this while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

He said the procurement for the implementation of the plan has already been secured.

He noted that FEC has so far approved nine proposals submitted to it by the Federal Ministry of Health from 2016 till date.

The minister stated that following a presidential approval of the joint venture agreement between the federal government and May&Baker for the production of local vaccines, a board had been constituted to oversee the venture and consequently, Nigeria will begin to produce its vaccines within the next two years.

Adewole also said the bill seeking the establishment of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to help in tracking diseases has passed second reading in the National Assembly

The minister explained that government took the decision to integrate the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members into the National Health Insurance Scheme yearly to protect them, saying that action on it was being done-tuned.