The Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Omu-Aran, Kwara, Pastor David Omorinoye, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return was an indication of his divine call to deliver the country.

Omorinoye, a former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Irepodun Local Government Area, said this in Omu-Aran at a special prayer for the nation’s socio-economic development.

He said the safe return of the president showed that the prayers of the citizens for his quick recovery and the nation’s prosperity were finally answered.

The PFN leader said the president’s zeal and sincerity in governance had made him to be unperturbed inspite of the criticisms in some quarters on his medical vacation.

Omorinoye, who is the pastor in charge of Bible Faith Church, Omu-Aran, said the president and other leaders were human beings chosen by God to lead.

“They require the support and prayers of the followers to succeed.

“We should try as much as possible to refrain from speaking ill of those at the helm of affairs because they are God’s appointees.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return should rather unite us as law abiding citizens of this great country to find lasting solution to its numerous challenges, ” he said.

Omorinoye advised Christians to see politics as a divine ministry for achieving socio-economic development.

According to him, God is not against Christians being involved in active politics.

He also advised leaders, especially politicians, to close ranks and shun acts capable of truncating the nation’s democratic system.

“This is the right time for all arms of government to unite and evolve workable synergy toward ensuring the nation’s growth, progress and development,” he said.