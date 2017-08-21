As the 1999 Constitutional amendment process continues with inputs from the State Houses of Assembly, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ogun State chapter, has sought for the support of the state’s Assembly at ensuring that local government autonomy is granted to further strengthen the tier of government across the nation.

Chairman of NULGE in the state, Comrade Olatunji Ayuba, stated this on Monday, while presenting the position of NULGE in the ongoing amendment process to the State House of Assembly at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Ayuba said that the autonomy, when put in place would promote good governance and ensure viable socio-economic development for the third tier of government towards attaining more rural development in the country.

The NULGE Chairman who also canvassed for legislative autonomy in the on-going constitution amendment process stated that such would enhance the principle of checks and balances for a vibrant democracy in all the Federating units.

In his response, the Speaker, Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, represented by the Deputy Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, applauded the union for choosing necessary and peaceful process in presenting their position to the Assembly, saying that their commitment towards ensuring good governance was well acknowledged.

He promised that the Assembly would continue to contribute its quota as an active partner in the development of the State through people oriented legislation and assured that the union’s request would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.