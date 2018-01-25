The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, on Wednesday, filed an application at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking permission to call additional witnesses in his ongoing trial.

Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), counsel to Metuh, who filed the application, explained that the charges against his client involved N400 million and $2 million.

He said the first set of witnesses called testified with respect to the N400 million charge and that the additional witnesses would testify on the $2 million charge.

Ikpeazu added that, although former President Goodluck Jonathan was still a witness in the matter, the defence would not allow his absence to stall proceedings.

Metuh has called at least nine witnesses since he opened his defence.

At the resumption of proceedings on Monday, the defence told the court that Metuh was absent in court due to ill health. It presented a medical report to back its claim and asked for an adjournment, but both the court and the prosecution questioned the authenticity of the report.

The prosecution asked the court to revoke Metuh’s bail, and commit him to prison for the remaining duration of the trial.

The court subsequently adjourned proceedings to allow counsel continue arguments on all the issues raised.

Continuing his arguments, Tochukwu Onwubufor (SAN), who is representing Metuh’s company in the matter, told the court that the medical report the defence was relying on was a valid document in court.

“The medical report from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, shows that it was properly filed in this court, with the registry stamp, initials and the fees paid.

“According to a Supreme Court decision, this satisfies the conditions for a judge to act on the letter. The evidence of the registrar of any non-compliance in filing it is purely administrative

“The first defendant cannot be punished for the mistake of the registry, which ought to have rejected the letter if it was not filed appropriately.”

On the issue of revocation of bail, Onwubufor submitted that it was only when any of the bail conditions set by the court were breached with evidence to show the breach that the court could revoke bail.

Sylvanus Tahir, the prosecution counsel, maintained that the medical report was not a proper document before the court and should be discountenanced.

On the argument that the mistake of the registry should not be visited on the defendant, the prosecutor submitted that it was rather the defendant who did not follow the proper procedure.

Tahir, on the issue of the revocation of bail, said the paramount condition of bail was so that the defendant could attend proceedings in his matter.