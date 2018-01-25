Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, held that an interim order withholding Osun State local governments’ allocations from the Federation Account has “lapsed by fruition of time”.

Tsoho made the declaration in a suit filed by three plaintiffs namely Kolawole Osunkemitan, Douglas Oyinlola and Aderemi Adelowo, challenging the plan by the Osun government to conduct local council election in the state.

Defendants in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation (1st), Accountant General of the Federation (2nd), Central Bank of Nigeria (3rd), Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (4th), Minister of Finance (5th), Independent National Electoral Commission (6th), Osun State Government (7th), Osun State House of Assembly (8th) and Osun State Independent Electoral Commission as the 9th.

The court had on December 4, 2017 made an ex parte order, which basically put on hold allocations accruing to Osun and the planned local council election.

In reaction, Osun government filed two motions seeking the vacation of the ex parte order.

The trial judge formulated two key issues in determining the suit.

First, “Whether the interim order granted on December 4, 2017 translated to order made on notice.” Second, “Whether in the circumstances of this case, the interim order made ex parte has lapsed.”

Delivering ruling on Wednesday, in an application filed by Ajibola Bashir (SAN), the Attorney General of Osun, seeking the setting aside of the interim order granted the plaintiffs on December 4, 2017, the court said the order was granted ex parte, and not upon notice.

Placing reliance on Order 26 Rule 12(2) of Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009, Justice Tsoho stated that the provision stipulated a 14-day duration for ex parte order after which it would elapse.