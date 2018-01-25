Four persons have been reportedly killed in Benue State, after some suspected Fulani herdsmen launched attack on Uvir Council Ward in Guma LGA of the State.

It was gathered that among tbe victim was a community leader, whose name was given as Alex Mtsor.

According to a native of the area, James, the heavily armed gunmen invaded the village late Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Police PRO in the state, Moses Yamuh, could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.

The incident came barely one month after Guma was attacked by the herdsmen where over 80 persons were killed.