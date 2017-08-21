The Kaduna State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast on Monday has rekindled the hope of Nigerians for the better.

The Secretary CAN in the state, Rev. Sunday Ibrahim, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

Ibrahim stressed that president’s comments on national unity, security, economy and the polity were refreshing and reassuring for a better Nigeria.

The cleric also commended Buhari for his resolve to tackle the seeming security challenges and other sundry disturbing issues that had slowed the growth of the nation.

“Our greatest challenges as a nation are: Insecurity, Herdsmen Farmers clash, Boko Haram, Niger Delta militants, Badoo, kidnappings and agitations here and there.

“If Mr President would match his words with action and address the issues he raised in his broadcast, I assure you, Nigeria will be a better place for all.

“His stand on the non negotiability of Nigerian unity is commendable, because like he said, “it is better to live together than apart.”

The CAN scribe, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the president and be patient with him, adding that the change he promised would surely come, but not without a price.

“I urge Nigerians to be patriotic. Let’s put our country first before our sentiment. Let’s all learn to aspire to do something for our dear country without expecting anything in return, because it is our duty to build our nation.”

The president left Nigeria on May 7 for medical vacation in London and returned on Saturday, having spent 104 days.