President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun on his 60th birthday.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, described Amosun as “a visionary political leader, legislator and administrator, whose foray into public service continues to inspire the younger generation, on the value of patriotism for the good of humanity.”

The statement read “Buhari joins all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and citizens of Ogun State to felicitate with Amosun.

“President Buhari expressed the belief that Amosun’s rich experience in the private sector, broadmindedness, wise counsels and penchant for always treading the path of peace and greater good for majority contributed to the stability enjoyed in his state and the attendant developmental strides in education, health and security.

“As a second term governor, president Buhari affirms that Amosun’s courage and pacesetting strides in pushing for improved life for the underprivileged and unrelenting position on the unity and stability of Nigeria are legacies that posterity will continually remember and celebrate.

“The president prays that the Almighty God will bless Amosun, grant him more years of good health, strength and wisdom to serve his country.”