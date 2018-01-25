The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said it lost 85 of its staff members to death in 2017.

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, said the unfortunate trend prompted INEC to include construction of a sick bay at the commission’s headquarters in the 2018 budget appropriation.

Mr. Yakubu said this while responding to questions from members of the senate committee on INEC on the inclusion of the item in the budget.

The INEC chairman explained that the commission decided to make provision for construction of the bay at the headquarters to check the high mortality rate in the commission.

“I wish to draw the attention of senators to the high mortality rate in the commission,” the INEC chair said. “Last year alone, we lost 85 staff, some by accidents but mainly natural. In fact that’s why we want to establish a sick bay at the commission.

”For instance some of our staff slumped and died on the premises of the commission and we think part of the problem is that people don’t check their blood pressure and things like that. So, we say we should establish a sick bay within the commission. We are also operating under enormous pressure.”

In justifying the establishment of a crèche, also at the headquarters, Mr. Mahmoud said the gesture, which in the future would be extended to state offices, is to cater for female workers who are not rich enough to hire nannies.

“If we have staff who have babies and are not well-to-do enough to hire nannies and they come to us with the babies, there should be some small provision for them to keep the babies, breastfeed them from time to time. It will not affect preparation for election because elections are not conducted in headquarters of INEC.”