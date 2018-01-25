The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has accused the management of Nigeria Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) of victimising workers in the company and warned that unless the victimisation and issues of promotion is addressed, it will have no option than to disrupt official activities of the agency.

In a letter to Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication, the union said it may be forced to embark on a three day warning strike unless the issues of promotion and victimization, of its members in the company are addressed.

The letter, dated January 10, Reference SSASCGOC/LAB/17/2018/9941 and signed by the President, Mohammad Yunusa and the General Secretary, Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi alleged that one of its members is being victimized by the management for refusing to take part in corruption related activities.

The letter entitled: “Re: Operational Modalities in NIGCOMSAT-Our Demands,” the letter read: “Under the directive of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Association we refer to our letter No SSASCGOC/HM/FMCT/1/2017/ of 9th Oct 2017 on the above subject matter and observe with dismay the non-response to any of the issues raised.

“We are most concerned about issues that bother on the rights of our members; particularly the issue of promotion. As we speak, one of our members is being victimised for refusing to participate in activities that promotes corruption in the workplace.

“We shall be left with no other choice than to embark on a 3- day warning strike to drive home our points, if nothing is done to address all the issues raised in our letter under reference within 21 days from the date of receipt of this letter.”

Speaking with newsmen, Comrade Olorunfemi, condemned the promotion exercise done by NIGCOMSAT management after a long pressure from the union, adding that the promotion was lopsided as important issue of seniority was lost due to earlier embargo and delayed in the process.

He said the union would not accept a situation whereby some senior officers have to forfeit one year due to no fault of theirs but just because the management decided to place embargo on promotion.

“The essence of promotion is to motivate, but when promotion is becoming a de-motivational factor, there will be reduction in productivity and the union would not accept that.”

On the victimisation of its member, he explained that an officer, who is the head of account, refused a directive from an executive director to pay money which was not approved and was being victimised.

Comrade Olorunfemi said the present government came into power on the mantra of corruption, saying that the minister should conduct an investigation into this case and ensure that workers who stand up against corruption are not punished.