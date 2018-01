Mr Kayode Aderanti, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of zone 3, has warned Policemen against harassing and oppressing members of the public.

Aderanti, whose zone comprises Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States, gave the advice on Wednesday in Gombe, in an address to officers and men of the Gombe State Command of the Force, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He reminded the policemen that they were public servants paid with tax payers’ money, and declared that it was incumbent on them to protect such tax payers instead of oppressing them.

Aderanti, who was on a working visit to the north-eastern state, also warned the policemen against corrupt practises. and stressed the need for patriotic, diligent and selfless service to the nation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the police commissioner in Gombe, Mr Olukolu Adesino, had appealed to the Inspector-General of the Force to facilitate the commencement of academic activities at the newly established Police Secondary School, Nafada.

“The state government has donated a school to the police for that purpose, but the place needs to be renovated.

“I am appealing to you, to use your office, to facilitate the commencement of academic activities in the school.” he said.

He said that the command was in dire need of additional officers because those transferred had not been replaced.