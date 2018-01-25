Four hectares of land in Likosi-Alabata village in Papalanto area of Obafemi Owode local government of Ogun State have been allegedly destroyed by suspected herdsmen.

The plantation, according to the owner of the farm, Mrs. Roseline Ogege, was worth N6.8 million.

While narrating her ordeals, Ogege said the suspected herdsmen also inflicted matchet cut on one of the workers who has since been hospitalised.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, the victim said the suspected herdsmen had a camp close to her farmland.

She said she planted hybrid species of cassava obtained from an agricultural institute in Ibadan which has six month gestation period.

She however, lamented that suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded the farmland and ate up all the cassava sticks planted on the four hectres land.

“My workers went to the farm at Likosi Alabata village in Papalanto to check the farm as usual but they met Fulani herdsmen with their cattle on the farm.

“The cattle ate all the cassava sticks and when they saw my workers they chased them out of the farmland and as they were running, one of them was caught and dealt with.

“They injured him as a result of matchet cut and he has been hospitalised.

“We reported the matter to the Police at Itori Police station and we were given one investigating police officer to follow us to the farm to examine the level of damage.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident adding that the Police had settled the matter between the fatmer and the Fulani herdsmen.

He said “It is true the cattle ate the farm. But, the Fulani alleged that four of his herds have been stolen.

“The DPO Owode-Egba said he threatened to charge the Fulani to court for malicious damage while the vigilante who was working as the guard will be charged for stealing because he was acussed of stealing four cattle.

“Both of them later agreed to settle out of court to avoid litigation.”