Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday assented to the state’s N246 billion budget for 2018.

Ganduje, while assenting to the budget at the Government House, Kano, promised that the government would complete very important project for better services to the people.

Gov. Ganduje had presented a budget proposal of N233.828 billion to the state House of Assembly on November 30, 2017 for approval.

The house passed the budget bill on January17 with an increase of N12 billion.

The budget has N151.9 billion as capital expenditure and a recurrent expenditure of N81.9 billion.

The house also approved N177 billion estimates of the 44 local governments of the state.

He said the budget would add value and improve on the lives of the people.

The governor also commended the state lawmakers for their mutual relationship with the executive.