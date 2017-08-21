The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for boldly declaring that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Senator Shehu Sani described President Buhari’s speech as a Lion’s roar meant to wake up a slumbering nation dangerously forgetting the lessons of its history and the calling of its future.

In Buhari’s nationwide broadcast Monday morning, the President had opened his speech with gratitude to his fellow citizens. He also said that the unity of the country would not be open to any negotiation adding that political mischief makers who were fuelling ethnic violence would be dealt with.

Echoing the President’s speech, Sani said, “The Lion has roared The President spoke the mind of Nigerians who cherish our unity, peace and collective progress.

“He spoke as a Nationalist and he spoke my mind a hundred percent. He sent a clear message to terrorists, ethnic irredentists, secessionists and champions of sectionalism that this union is an indissoluble matrimony in all circumstances.

“The President speech was a Lion’s roar meant to reaffirm and reinforce the unity of a nation showing signs of disintegration during his absence.

“The President speech was a Lion’s roar re-establishing full control of a staggering Clime heading to an engineered implosion during his absence.

“The President speech was a Lion’s roar meant to wake up a slumbering nation dangerously forgetting the lessons of its history and the calling of its future.The president speech was a Lion’s roar meant to extinguish the Soviet/Yugoslavia Inferno stoking in our country.

“During the President’s absence, our hard-earned trophy of peace and plaque of unity were gathering dust and gradually being eaten by ants and bugs, the Lion roared to clear them.

“Our dreams and vision for a better country can be achieved without the need to subscribe to disorder or surrender to it. The roaring Lion may have disappointed “Biafranistas” and “Restructunistas” and “Evictionistas” but it’s pleasing to “Nationalistas”.