A Niger Delta militant group, Concerned Militant Leaders (CML), has vowed that the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, scheduled for November 8, would not hold.

The group, which comprises leaders of some militant groups in the region, warned again that Anambra people should boycott the election for their safety.

Leader of the CML, General Ben, said pictures of “A minute number of our rugged fighters” was recently released in the social media, to warn that Federal and Anambra State governments not to toy with them (CML).

Ben said that CML has been in the forefront, supporting the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the actualization of the sovereignty of the Igbo.

He pointed out that the Niger Delta agitators have no stake in the demand by IPOB, but was worried about the marginalization of the South East and South-South regions.

The CML leader stated that though the group was not interested in meeting the Leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, they “rugged fighters” supported his (Kanu)’s position that elections in the Biafra land, particularly Anambra State, should be boycotted.

General Ben warned: “This is part of our preparations ahead of the November 18, 2017, election in Anambra State. It is a minute number of our rugged fighters in display. What we need is simple compliance. Boycott the election.

“No campaign, no election in Biafraland. We are going to use the State as an experiment because Federal Government has not told our people why armless and harmless Biafran people were slaughtered by Federal troops.

“We are warning again that, nobody is our target, but, nobody should make himself or herself our target. Whoever that challenges us, should be prepared for us”, Ben declared.

Speaking further, the CML group said Niger Delta militants deliberately observed temporary ceasefire on pipeline bombing because of pleas from their people.

General Ben said they decided to release the picture to members of the public shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to demonstrate their anger.

“We have maintained silence on attack on oil installations, no that we are afraid of anybody or government. No! It is because of the torrent of pleas coming from our people. But, that will soon lapse.

“We are showing the President that election will not take place in Biafraland. It is not a threat. But, whoever dares us will face the consequences, until the position of the IPOB is addressed. This is the final warning. We may not deem it necessary to speak on this issue again, unless it becomes inevitable”, Ben declared.