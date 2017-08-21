The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Niger chapter, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast denouncing inflammatory statements capable of causing chaos in the country.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Monday, Mathias Echioda, the state CAN chairman, also commended the president’s resoluteness that the country’s unity was not negotiable.

NAN reports that Mr. Buhari, who returned from London on Saturday after a medical trip, said the government would no longer tolerate hate speeches and inflammatory statements.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to Nigerians this morning is a move in the right direction.

“Buhari’s statement is a clear call to all sectional patriots and hate champions of our dear country to put away their swords. We are better together as a Nation.

“We don’t only welcome Buhari home we congratulate him for such a bold step this morning,” he said.

Mr. Echioda said that the state chapter of CAN was in support of Mr. Buhari’s leadership and fight against corruption and other forms of social menace.

“As CAN in Niger state we are genuinely behind him in his fight against the social menace.

“This makes us as Nigerians to believe in the leadership style of Mr President because the statement clearly shows that he is anti-corruption, insecurity and sectionalism,” he said.

The CAN chairman urged all Nigerians to continue to support the federal government’s efforts in sanitising the country.