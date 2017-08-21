Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called for improved police manpower deployment to check security issues in the country.

Speaking on Monday in Asaba when he, accompanied by the Speaker, Delta State House Of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, decorated his Orderly, Mr. David Ebute with his new rank of Police lnspector, Governor Okowa said that there is the need to deploy more manpower to areas of identified shortage so as to consolidate on established peace and security in the country.

“The police in Delta State is doing very well giving the shortage of manpower, it is my hope and believe that with the recent recruitment into the police force more manpower will be sent to the state to cover the various identified black spot and improve on the live and security of the people. A nation with a growing population like Nigeria need to improve on the manpower and equip the police so as to fight crime and maintain peace and security.” He said.

- Advertisement -

He called for the strengthening and regulation of neighbourhood watch and vigilante groups so as to provide intelligence and security information to the police in their communities, stressing “There is the need to look at the community policing and neighbourhood watch, we are working with the House of Assembly to pass the neighbourhood watch and vigilante bill so as to give the police more intelligence and information in our communities. The neighbourhood watch will help the police to handle various security issues in these communities.”

While expressing satisfaction with the handling of security issues at the last National Economic Council Meeting, Governor Okowa reiterated that the synergy amongst security agencies in the state has reduced crime drastically.

He commended Mr. Ebute, for his discipline and hardwork which had earned him the promotion urging him to see it as a call to greater duty and service.

In his response, Mr. Ebute thanked Governor Okowa and the Police Force for the opportunity to serve promising to continue to be diligent in his duties.