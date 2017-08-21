The Sokoto State Government Monday cautioned traditional rulers in the state against granting rights and certificates to illegal miners in their areas.

The state Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources Development, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Sokoto, expressed dismay at the way and manner district heads and village heads were issuing certificates indiscriminately to illegal miners without the knowledge of the state ministry of solid minerals.

According to him, the call became necessary as such activities were capable of jeopardising the economic and the social wellbeing of the state, adding: “What we are saying is that before a district head or village head signs a consent and issue certificate, he should contact the ministry of solid minerals.”

“The operation of mining is governed by laws and if the miners fail to adhere to the law, we will revoke the certificate.

“That is why we are admonishing district heads not to issue out certificates to such illegal miners until they contact the ministry,” Bello said.