Lai Mohammed currently briefing State House Correspondents on Olusegun Obasanjo letter to President Buhari not to seek re-election.
He said Obasanjo must have been too busy to notice the administration’s efforts to improve the economy which was battered by over reliance on oil.
He commended Obasanjo for giving thumbs up to the administration’s effort to fight corruption and insecurity.
