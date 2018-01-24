The Bayelsa State Government has flatly denied the claims that the Seriake Dickson administration has allocated over 250 hectares for the Federal Government proposed cattle colony in the state.

The state government explained that though it allocated 250 hectares of land owned by the State Palm Company to private company for an Integrated Cattle Farming Resort and cropping, the land was not for cattle colony being proposed by the Federal government.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Doodie Week, who made this clarification during the on-going presentation of the Dickson administration’s scorecard to mark the 6th year anniversary of the government, declared that the land belonging to the Bayelsa Palm Company was neither sold nor allocated for cattle colony.

In the words of the commissioner, “In 2016, the state government subscribe to the concession of some state assets, Bayelsa Palm company was concessioned to a private company. It was concessioned because it was serving as a conduit pipe, instead of bringing fund to the State government, it was bringing debts. As it is, the state is not giving grants but is now receiving drafts as revenue. And Bayelsa Palm is not a colony but a ranch resort and integrated cattle farms.

“Moving forward we will engage in breeding. We told them we don’t want roaming of cows on the streets of Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital. If you are for us, you will stay in the ranch. The Bayelsa Palm is not a Fulani herdsmen colony but a holding area for cattle. Bayelsa Palm is wholly owned by the State Government and used as a Ranch resort. It is the day to day aspect that was concessioned out to a company,” he said.

On the achievements of the Bayelsa State Government in the agricultural sector, Week said the last six years of the Governor Dickson administration has led to the building of capacity among youths, women and farmers in the state in partnership with intervention agencies such as the SEEFOR and the Federal Government N-Power programme with over 363 persons as beneficiaries.

He disclosed that under the Dickson administration, the state government has been able to acquire hectares of land for upland fish production under the aquaculture projects, the caravan industrial production and the 15,000 layer capacity poultry farm located at Ebedebiri community in Sagbama local government area.