Abia State Government is set to close substandard schools as a strategy to improve education standards.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikechi Mgboji, gave the assurance on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Aba.

He was reacting to location of a primary school within a poultry farm in Aba.

The school, Pledy Academy Primary School, known in the neigbourhood as ‘poultry school’, is located at Umuode, Aba.

The commissioner said that the state Ministry of Education had constituted a task force for the clamp down.

He advised parents not to send their children to substandard schools to avoid jeopardising their lives and education.

The school’s Headmaster, Ndudim Ogbonna, told NAN that the school was an extension of the main situated at Agburike, also in Aba.

Ogbonna said that Pledy Academy had applied for approval from the state government.