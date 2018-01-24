No fewer than 4,062 persons suffering from various eye ailments have been treated under the second phase of free eye care programme sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Bashir Mani in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Mani said that the programme had surpassed its initial projected target of 3,150, patients in 19 local government areas of the state.

He quotes the Director of Administration for Senator Wamakko, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Alkali as expressing happiness with the huge success recorded by the programme.

Alkali further reiterated the commitment of Wamakko to initiate more programmes, to further alleviate the suffering of the people of the state.

He commended the hospitals, local government staff as well the traditional rulers in the benefiting areas, for the invaluable cooperation towards ensuring the success of the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that, the programme was flagged off at Sabon Birni town, headquarters of Sabon Birni local government of the state on January 4.

The first phase of the programme which was conducted in the eight local governments of the Sokoto North Senatorial District between July and August, 2017, treated over 1,300 patients.