Ondo State Government on Wednesday distributed some undisclosed amount of money and cloths to 23 Libyan returnees as part of efforts in reintegrating them back into the society.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi in Akure, while distributing the items, advised each of the returnees to go home and begin legitimate business with the amount.

He advised the returnees not to feel inferior but blend with the society.

“Nigerian youths should always think of the nation first because what you are looking for outside the country is in the country.

“I have seen that you are looking better than the time you came to Ondo State. You are free to move about and do your legitimate business.

“We are not saying our citizens should not travel abroad, but travel in a legitimate way. Don’t look for what is not missing,” he said.

Akeredolu assured them of adequate support especially if they were ready to learn any skill or trade.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Socio-Development, Mrs Omowumi Olatunji-Edet, said her office was always open for any of the returnees.

Olatunji-Edet promised that government will continue to make life more meaningful for them and would not abandon them.

The returnees thanked the Federal Government, State Government and the Ministry for taking them away from Libya and taking good care of them.

They asked the government not to ignore them even as they were leaving for their respective families.

The state government had received the 23 returnees last week.