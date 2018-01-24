Chairman of Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), Mr. Dashe Alart, said the PSIRS generated N10 billion out of the target of N12 billion allocated to them in the 2017 budget.

Alart disclosed this, on Wednesday, during a press briefing at the headquarters of Plateau State Internal Revenue Service Jos.

According to him, “Out of the N12 billion and N11 billion targets allocated in the 2017 budget to PSIRS and to MDAs respectively, PSIRS generated the sum of N8, 198,090.36. On the other hand, all the MDA’s in Plateau State combined, reported a collection of N2, 589, 756, 486.09.

“Added together, the total IGR for Plateau State in 2017 was N10, 788,344,576.45. There is no doubt that between the PSIRS and the MDA’s a lot more ought to have been done and we have taken note of this reality, for future reference.”

Mr. Alart, said the challenge ahead of the PSIRS is how to meet the target of N21.1 billion enshrined in the 2018 budget.

He urged all MDAs to ensure strict compliance to the government-approved automation process of Assessment, invoicing, collection to check and eliminate wastages, leakages and omission that leads to loss of revenue across board.

“In 2018, we intend to seriously engage those entities who for sometimes now, are in default of their obligations. We shall therefore, robustly explore all options and mechanisms that will allow such entities and individuals to settle their outstanding obligations under mutually convenient and beneficial terms.

“We are determine to make the law work for us all without let or hindrance to the continuing survival of institutions, businesses, trade and commerce activities in Plateau State.”