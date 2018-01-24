The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State has confirmed the shooting of a corps member, Ogbu Garuba, by gunmen in Benue state.

State Coordinator, Zainab Isah, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in Lafia.

She said Garuba, a 2017 Batch A corps member is serving at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK)

“He was shot by unknown gunmen late December when he visited his family in Utonkon village in Ado local government area.”

The official, who said Garuba was shot in the knee and arm but survived and recuperating, added that corps member’s younger brother did not survive the attack.

She noted that the incident was unknown to the NYSC till some days ago when Garuba solicited support on social media.

She explained that after investigation, the NYSC found that the corps member did not report what happened to him because he travelled out of the state without permission.