The Kaduna State Government has earmarked N7.3 billion for the construction of township roads in the 2018 budget estimate approved by the state assembly.

NAN report that the figure was contained in the 2018 budget obtained from the state’s Planning and Budget Commission.

A total of N21.66 billion was allocated to the agency, out of which N20.83 billion was for capital expenditure and N83.57 million for recurrent.

A breakdown of the budget shows that N248 million was set aside for road maintenance across the state, N1.5 billion for trunk roads, N480 million for ring roads and N250 million for box culverts.

It also shows that N2.1 billion would be spent on the supply and installation of street lights and N23 million for street light maintenance, while N4.9 billion was allocated for surface dressing of roads.

It added that N565 million would be spent on beautification of bus rapid transit lanes, and road pavements phase two, and N39 million for erosion control.

Similarly, N1.1 billion was allocated for the provision of infrastructure at new layouts, N800 million for rural feeder roads and N500 million for Kaduna Metropolitan Rapid Rail Transport.

Also, N335.6 million was allocated for Wazo-Asso-Tanda-Gegira (Washout) phase two project and N50.6 million for construction of retaining walls along Kofar Gayan-Jos Road, Zaria.