Activist-lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter as a clarion call to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a lengthy letter, Obasanjo had asked President Buhari to perish the idea of returning to power in 2019, outright telling him not to contest in the presidential election.

Falana advised the President to act immediately against the influence of corrupt cabal.

According to him, the recent killings and kidnappings had eroded Buhari’s achievements in fight against insurgency.

Falana in a statement released on Tuesday night said: “President Olusegun Obasanjo’s intervention is a vivid expression of the frustration of the Nigerian people with the Buhari administration.

“The statement is a clarion call on President Buhari to remove the incompetent and corrupt cabal of power mongers that has hijacked political power from him. Through sheer nepotism and cronism, the regime has lost the massive goodwill that heralded it to power.

“The success recorded in the fight against insurgency in the northeast zone has been eroded in the wave of kidnapping and reckless killing of unarmed Nigerians by AK47-bearing herdsmen.

“The success of the fight against corruption and impunity has been rubished by the inability of the regime to remove corrupt public officers.

“President Obasanjo’s challenge has been taken up by many Nigerians who have already formed a coalition of genuine progressive forces to liberate Nigeria from internal colonialism and imperialist control.”