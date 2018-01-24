The Presidency has launched a weekly television and radio programme which is aimed at promoting the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Abiola Olusola, Deputy Director (Media) in the office of the Vice President.

The announcement is coming 24 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo took the present administration to the cleaners with a 13-paged letter in which he urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for a second term as he had performed below his (Obasanjo’s) expectation.

According to the statement from the Presidency, the programme would air on a number of network television and radio stations across the country.

The programme is aimed at promoting the giant strides of President Buhari as well as the positive impact he had made in the lives of many Nigerians

“Members of the public are invited to watch the programmes on television:

Channels TV on Monday – 4:30pm

Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Network on Thursday – 6:30pm

Core TV news on Saturday – 12:30pm

Liberty television on Sunday – 4:30pm

“On radio, it will be airing:

FRCN network – Monday at 2:30pm

Raypower FM – Monday at 3:00pm

Bauchi Radio – Monday at 1:30pm

Heartland FM – Saturday at 10:30 am

Rainbow FM (Ogun) – Saturday at 8:00am

Capital FM – Saturday at 1:30pm

Liberty Radio – Sunday at 10:30am

Choice FM – Sunday at 6:30pm

Rivers Radio – Sunday at 9:30pm,” the statement from the Presidency read.