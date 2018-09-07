The Lagos State Government has disclosed that 65,818 applications were received for the 2,200 teaching job vacancies offered by state government after the deadline for the submission of applications ended at midnight on Thursday, September 6.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Adebunmi Adekanye, who disclosed this today after receiving reports on the exercise, said the huge number of applications was mostly influenced by the prompt payment of salaries and the welfare package of the Lagos State for teachers and other employees of the State.

She noted that a breakdown of the applications shows that 44,725 people will compete for the 1,200 jobs in the Public Secondary Schools category while 21,093 applied for the teaching job in the public primary sector.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the next step in the recruitment exercise is the electronic sorting of the applications to ensure that the applicants meet the set criteria and shortlisted eligible candidates are invited for written examination.

Mr Adekanye reiterated the commitment of the state government to fairness and transparency in the recruitment exercise which is aimed at injecting fresh and qualified teachers into the public primary and secondary schools in the state to improve the teaching and learning process in government-owned Schools.

The job portal (http://jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng) was opened to applicants between 12 a.m on Friday, August 31, and 12 a.m, Thursday, September 6.