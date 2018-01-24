The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has created a platform to ensure that all impediments to businesses in Nigeria are removed.

Mr Joseph Attah, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, made this known in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Service through the platform had been ensuring seamless interface between relevant agencies to increasingly remove all impediments to businesses.

He said that the service had been using its fast tracking tool known as Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR), for speedy clearance of goods by importers.

He said the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, had recently commissioned the renovated and re-equipped PAAR Ruling Center.

“This allows importers with proven integrity to take their cargo straight to their premises where examination will be conducted with a view to collecting duty.

“We have adopted it and have been using it; meaning that importers and their agents make appropriate declaration, documentation and finalise all processes before the arrival of the cargo.

“We hope to actively partner with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, the office that is driving the ease of doing business projects.

“We will continue to participate actively to ensure that every impediments to businesses in Nigeria is removed,” he said

Attah disclosed that the service would be joining the global Customs communities to celebrate the International Customs Day scheduled for Jan. 26.

According to him, the theme for the year is: “Secure business environment for economic development”.

He said the focus of the celebration would be on the achievement of the Customs and how to ensure the security of business environment for national economic development.

Attach said the NCS would be inviting its stakeholders such as partner government agencies and private organisations to celebrate the day.

“During the cause of the celebration and in keeping with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) tradition, NCS will be giving awards its stakeholders and partners both in government and private sectors.

“Those who have distinguished themselves in the area of creating the enablement for businesses to strive will be awarded with prestigious WCO certificate,” he said.

He said that in 2018, its stakeholders would receive robust automation driven services.

Attah said earlier in 2017, NCS collapsed its checkpoints, adding that where there used to be six or seven checkpoints such places were collapsed into two.