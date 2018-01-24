The former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati, says former President Olusegun Obasanjo left out one thing in his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abati said Obasanjo should have apologised to Nigerians for playing a role in Buhari’s emergence.

In the letter, Obasanjo asked the president to retire from public office and forget about seeking re-election.

He also accused him of nepotism and condoning corrupt practices committed by his allies.

Speaking on a Channels TV programme on Tuesday night, Abati said the letter came at a time when Nigerians were waiting for Obasanjo’s assessment of the Buhari-led administration.

He said the letter is filled with disappointment and regret on the side of the former president.

“Before now, many Nigerians had been waiting on the former president Olusegun Obasanjo to say something about this administration and he has chosen his time very well to come out and do a full assessment of the administration so far,” he said.

“If you look at that letter, it drips with frustration, disappointment, even regret.

“The only thing president Obasanjo does not do in that letter is to apologise to Nigerians but he admitted that he was part of the efforts to bring about change in 2015 and he not only supported the incumbent president, he also voted for him and now he says he is disappointed.”

Abati also said Obasanjo’s views in the letter may not be different from the popular view.

He added: “The letter probably reflects certain levels of consensus within society because you know of late, a lot of people have been saying some of the things that president Obasanjo said in that letter but coming from Obasanjo, those statements acquire a special significance and resonance both locally and I believe, internationally.”

The presidency is yet to react to Obasanjo’s letter.