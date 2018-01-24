Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf has taken over as new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, the division’s Spokesman, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said.
Iliyasu made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that Yusuf would command army formations and units in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.
The new GOC replaced Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh who was redeployed as GOC, 81 Division Lagos.
Prior to his new appointment, Yusuf was the Commander of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army.
The GOC was a member of the 37 Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Infantry Corps.
