Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf has taken over as new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, the division’s Spokesman, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said.

Iliyasu made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that Yusuf would command army formations and units in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

The new GOC replaced Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh who was redeployed as GOC, 81 Division Lagos.

Prior to his new appointment, Yusuf was the Commander of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army.

The GOC was a member of the 37 Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Infantry Corps.