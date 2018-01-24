The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, says there is no land for cattle colonies in the state.

The governor said this on Tuesday when he received members of D-Source Connect Group in Port-Harcourt, the state capital.

The federal government had proposed cattle colonies as a measure to end the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers/communities in the country.

But some states, including Benue where at least 70 persons have died in herdsmen killings, have kicked against the idea of such colonies.

Wike said having cattle colonies in Rivers would amount to allowing “external forces” control the state.

“We will not allow our state to be controlled by external forces,” he said.

“We will not be drawn into debates on cattle colony. We don’t have land for any cattle colony in Rivers State.”

Audu Ogbeh, minister of agriculture and rural development, had said states that are interested in having the colonies will soon start work on them.

However, Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, had accused him of misleading Nigerians with “colonies”, instead of advocating for ranches.