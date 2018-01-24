The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of three new Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and 14 other senior officers to man its various units and formations across the country.

The redeployment, according to Director, Public Relations and Director Information, (DOPR), Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, is part of routine exercise at ensuring operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Marshal Adesanya, in the statement, said “The newly appointed AOCs are Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, who is now the AOC Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, AVM Mohammed Idris, who has been moved to Air Training Command, Kaduna as the AOC and AVM Remigus Ekeh, who is now the AOC Logistics Command, Lagos.

“In the same vein, AVM Ibrahim Yahaya, the erstwhile AOC Logistics Command, has now been appointed as the Chief of Administration, Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), while AVM Christopher Okoye, who was the former AOC Air Training Command, has been redeployed to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) as Director of Evaluation.

“Also redeployed are AVM Olusoji Awomodu as Director of Operations at DHQ, AVM Okechukwu Ntukogu as Senior Air Staff Officer, Headquarters Mobility Command, Yenagoa, AVM Napoleon Bali as Director of Operations at HQ NAF, AVM Mahmoud Ahmed as Director of Legal Services at HQ NAF, AVM Dahiru Sanda as Director of Space Utility at DHQ and AVM Charles Ohwo as Director of Evaluation at HQ NAF.

“Similarly, Air Commodore Ado Inuwa has been appointed as the Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Air Commodore Aliyu Bello who was the former Commander 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna, is now the Director of Training at HQ NAF while Group Captain Ahmed Dari has been appointed as the Commander 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

“The postings take effect from 29 January 2018.