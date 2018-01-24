Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa has described late Justice Dahiru Musdapher, ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria, as a man of integrity who struggled for the independence of the judiciary.

The governor in a statement issued on Tuesday in Dutse by his media aide, Bello Zaki, said the state and Nigeria have lost an elder, who had made immense and resourceful contributions to nation building.

Badaru said: “Justice Musdapher was a jurist of repute, a man of integrity, community leader and first legal luminary from our state, who rose through the ranks to become Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“He will be remembered for his fearless fight for the independence of the judiciary and one who instilled discipline among judges in Nigeria.

“He died at a time when our country needs his wise counsel to address some of its challenges.”

The governor prayed that Allah would grant the deceased Aljannah firdaus, and for the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Musdapher, who died aged 75 at a London hospital, was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on August 27, 2011 and sworn-in by the former President Goodluck Jonathan, on August 29, 2011.

He served as Chief Judge of Kano State between 1979 and 1985.

Musdapher, a native of Babura town, also served as a member of the Court of Appeal between 1985 and 2003, and later joined the Supreme Court.