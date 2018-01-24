The Comptroller Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ of the Nigerian Customs Service, Alhaji Usman Dakingari, said his command has intercepted over one thousand bags of foreign rice in Kano, smuggled into the country.

Dakingari stated this while displaying the confiscated rice to journalists on Tuesday in Kano.

He said his men, through intelligence gathering, were able to trace a house in Dakata quarters in Kano where they confiscated over 900 bags of foreign rice.

The comptroller pointed out that they were also able to intercept over 250 bags of foreign rice loaded on a truck in Jigawa.

He stated that second hand clothes, worth millions of Naira were also confiscated by the Customs men at the same Dakata quarters.

Dakingari added that Nigerian Customs Service is committed to curtailing smuggling of banned goods into the country.