The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday distributed 500 motorcycles on loan to junior police officers of the Kano State Command.

Presenting the machines, the police Commissioner incharge of Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society, Ishola David, said the gesture was aimed at boosting the morale of the officers to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

According to him, the distribution of the motorcycles was the first phase, adding that it would be a nationwide exercise.

David said: “IGP’s mission and vision is to enhance and promote the socio-economic wellbeing of officers through providing flat forms for accessibility of loans.

“To end sufering and hardship associated in transportation at affordable prices and to explore the valuable avenues in line with the IG’s mandate to boost their personal Welfare.”

Also speaking, the AIG Zone 1 Kano, Dan Bature who represented the IGP, urged the beneficiaries not to sell the motorcycles.

Earlier speaking, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, commended the efforts being made by the IG to enhance the welfare of the Junior officers.

Yusuf, who called on the beneficiaries to make the best use of the motorcycles to reduce the transportation problem, urged them not to engage in reckless riding as they would be monitored.