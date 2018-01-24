Govenor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Tuesday laid the foundation of a command centre to serve for internal security in the state.

The governor said at the ceremony in Kaduna that the government decided to establish the CCTV Command Center to boost security in the state.

He said, when completed, the centre would have modern security tracking equipment to ensure all round security surveillance and monitoring.

The governor disclosed that Close Circuit Camera TV will be deployed within the metropolis while stationed and mobile drones will be deployed to monitor forests all over the state, especially, “where we suspect bandits are located”.

He said: “We are also going to have optical fiber network in Kaduna to connect key government facilities with the command center.

“From here, everything that is happening in the state can be monitored by all the security agencies.

“We are doing this to support the work done by the Police, Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy in Kachia and the Department of State Security.”

El-Rufai explained all security agencies would have access to information generated that would allow them respond very quickly to any security emergency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that security command centre would be ready in August.