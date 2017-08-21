President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday charged security agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents be a sign to relax.

Buhari gave the charge in a nationwide broadcast after his return from a medical vacation in London.

“Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety,’’ he said.

He assured that his administration would reinforce and reinvigorate the fight against elements of Boko Haram, which were attempting new series of attacks on soft targets.

Similarly, Buhari said government would reinforce against kidnappings, farmers and herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers.

“We shall tackle them all,’’ he stressed.

He appealed to Nigerians to eschew petty differences and come together to face common challenges of political evolution and integration as well as economic security and lasting peace among all.

“I remain resolutely committed to ensuring that these goals are achieved and maintained,’’ the president said.

He thanked Nigerians for their prayers while he was away on the medical treatment in London.

“I am pleased to be back on home soil among my brothers and sisters.”

Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 to United Kingdom to seek medical attention for an ailment.

He returned on Saturday amid tumultuous welcome by Nigerians.