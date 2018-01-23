No fewer than 45, 000 qualified teachers are required in Kaduna State to adequately provide quality teaching in public primary schools across the state.

Malam Nasiru Umar, Executive Chairman, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), stated this at a news conference in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to him, the current staff strength in primary schools stood at 11, 591, following the dismissal of 22,000 teachers recently.

The 22,000 teachers were sacked for allegedly failing a competency test organised by the state government in June 2017.

NAN reports that the process of recruiting 25,000 new teachers to replace the sacked ones would be concluded in February, after which the number would increase to 36,591.

The chairman added that the remaining 8,409 teachers would be recruited under the board’s continuous recruitment programme in no distant time.

‘‘More than 27,000 applicants out of the over 43,000 who sat for the recruitment aptitude test in December, 2017 have been shortlisted for oral interview scheduled to commence on Jan. 24.

‘‘The interview will be conducted in 26 centres across the state and would last for about four days.

‘‘To ensure quality, the interview panels would have representative from Teachers Development Programme, Teachers Registration Council of Nigerian, Data Research and Evaluation in Nigeria and other relevant stakeholders,’’ Umar said.

The executive chairman reiterated the government’s resolve to introduce attractive welfare package for teachers in the state.

He listed some of the incentives to include staff quarters for teachers posited to rural areas, upward review of salary, teachers’ continuous training and retraining and career progression, among others.