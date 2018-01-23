The Borno state zonal Office of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) has said that it arrested two of its Staff, Detective Assistant Habila Dungji Buba and his girlfriend Keron Ayuba Lapips, an undergraduate of University of Maiduguri, along with Bashir Muhammad, a Police Sargent attached to the Commission for the theft of casefile of a suspect in a bid to pavert justice.

Mr. Aliyu Ado Aliyu, the EFCC Zonal Head in Maiduguri who disclosed this to newsmen at a press briefing on Tuesday in Maiduguri said the trio are currently at the EFCC detention facility awaiting completion of investigation before prosecution.

He added that the zone has secured two convictions and made several recoveries in this month of January , adding that nternal checks have also been weeding out the bad eggs amongst the Commission’s Staff.

Narrating how the culprits were apprehended, Mr Aliyu said: “on Friday the 19th of January , 2017 , this zonal office got information from one of its suspects under investigation that someone posing as a Staff of the commission intimated him on phone about a case under investigation involving him and which the alleged imposter promised to avail him with the original casefile on condition for payment of an amount of money.

“The commission then detailed a team of operatives to investigate the matter. During investigation , a Staff of the Commission , one Detective Assistant Habila Dungji Buba and his girlfriend, Keron Ayuba Lapips, an undergraduate of the Universty of Maiduguri were arrested while trying to make an exchange of the said casefile reported in the matter.

“The said Detective Assistant then revealed to the team of investigators one sgt Bashir Muhammad, a police officer attached to the maiduguri zonal office, as the person who gave him the said casefile and also guided him on how to carryout the exchange successfully, on the grounds of helping him secure money to buy a car for for which he had earlier informed the said sergeant of his need and also of his financial incapacity.”

He said investigation into the matter is still ongoing and more facts to be unveiled soon, adding that the public is hereby urged to report to any of its Office, demands for anything by any Person(s) regarding information on its cases as means of interfering with the investgation.

“The fight against corruption is a collective responsibility, everybody is a partner. Let’s join hands and fight corruption”, Mr Aliyu said.