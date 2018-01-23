The Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Tuesday suspended a female lawmaker who is also the member representing Afikpo North East state constituency in the Assembly for gross misconduct.

Mrs. Nwachi who is also the founder of a Facebook platform known as Igboist group was also said to have been suspended for allegedly posing as a public photographer.

Moving a motion for her suspension, the Leader of the House, Hon. Joseph Nwobasi, representing Ezza North East constituency and seconded by Hon. Franca Okpo representing Abakaliki North constituency, the duo said that Hon. Nwachi was reported to have been recalcitrant to earlier warning by the Assembly to desist from being a photographer in the state.

She was therefore suspended for 14 days pending the time the committee constituted by the House to investigate the allegation against her conclude its report.

The Assembly noted that Nwachi, a former Minority Leader has brought disrespect and dishonesty to herself and the Assembly by bringing her image and integrity to the mud by posing as public photographer.

Nwachi who was elected on the platform of Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) but defected to PDP last year was present at the Assembly plenary where she was suspended.

Every effort to get the reaction of the lawmaker proved abortive as she refused to talk to the media.