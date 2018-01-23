File Photo

The Arewa Consultative Forum said on Tuesday that the statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 election, was his (Obasanjo’s) democratic rights.

However, the ACF, through the National Publicity Secretary, Muhammadu Biu, said it was President Buhari’s prerogative and that of his party to decide whether to re-contest or not.

The statement said, “The statement credited to former President Obasanjo that President Buhari should not run in the 2019 election, it is his democratic right to express his view like any other Nigerian on all issues, including democracy.

“However, it is President Buhari’s prerogative and that of his party to decide on whether to re-contest or not.”

