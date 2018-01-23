The Sokoto Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the death of Assistant Inspector, Nafi’u Aliyu, during gun battle with cattle rustlers.

The state Commandant, Mr Babangida Dutsinma, said on Tuesday in Sokoto that the incident occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, Aliyu sustained injuries that led to his death after his team confronted cattle rustlers in a forest on Jan. 19.

He however said three cattle rustlers were killed by the NSCDC team during the encounter.

Meanwhile, the command has apprehended four persons suspected to be specialists in vandalising electricity cables in Sokoto and Isa.

He said two of the suspects, were arrested along Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Sokoto while the other two were arrested in Isa local government.

The commandant said the cables valued at N500, 000 were recovered and that the suspects would soon be arraigned.

He commended the state Ministry of Justice for its judicial assistance to the command and the residents for assisting to track cattle rustlers, kidnappers, vandals and other criminals across the state.

“We received various complaints on hoodlums’ activities and we responded to the security threats immediately.

“We urge people to continue to cooperate with security personnel to ensure safety of lives and property,’’ Dutsinma said.

He urged NSCDC personnel not to be distracted and remain focused on their mandate.