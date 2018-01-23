The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, says it will organise a free medical outreach, in collaboration with an Indian based hospital, Lokmanya Hospital, for orthopaedic patients in Lagos State.

Anifowoshe Bello, LASUTH Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that patients with spinal cord injuries and joint replacement would benefit from the programme.

Bello said: “Orthopaedic surgeons from India will collaborate with LASUTH surgeons to carry out the free medical camp, which will take place between January 24 and 25, 2018 at LASUTH.

“It is in line with the policy of the state government to ensure that residents are in good health.

“Hence, men, women, young and old, who have challenges with their bone and joints should seize the opportunity to have a medical checkup on the two specified days.”

The Indian surgeons’ team leader, Krisha Mohan Sharman, according to Bello, urged Lagosians with such challenges to take advantage of the medical camp.

Sharman said: “This is to ensure that patients review, know their orthopaedic status and get the best advice from these professionals toward comprehensive treatments at the facility.”