The All Progressives Congress has expressed its condolences over the death of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher.

The party in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the death of the jurist as “a sad and painful loss to the family, his state; Jigawa, the country’s judicial community and the nation at large”.

Mr. Musdapher died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 75. The cause of his death has not been made known.

His family members took to social media to break the news.

“While the death of the late Justice Musdapher is a sad and painful loss to the family; his home state, Jigawa; the country’s judicial community and indeed the entire nation, we should take solace on the fact that he lived impactful life,” the APC said.

“Many who were close to the erudite jurist fondly described him as an avid reader who loved Nigeria and had a passion for the job.”

“Aside his distinguished service to the country as the 13th CJN, the Party recall his exemplary service as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State; Chief Judge of Kano State Judiciary and Justice, Court of Appeal, among other important appointments.”

“A staunch proponent for judicial reforms in the country, the late Musdapher was a frontline bastion for the entrenchment of constitutional democracy in the country. Indeed, his transition marks the exit of a great legal icon and an astute adjudicator.”

The party prayed for Allah to grant his soul eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.