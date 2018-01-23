President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Also in the meeting holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is a chieftain of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.
The meeting is coming a few hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, issued a statement urging Buhari not to run for the 2019 elections.
